White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Could lose time to Jon Jay
Tilson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Tilson's absence from the lineup comes as little surprise with the White Sox facing a left-handed pitcher (Eduardo Rodriguez), but the 26-year-old could now be in danger of losing out on starts versus right-handed pitching, too. The White Sox brought back another lefty-hitting outfielder in Jon Jay (hip) back from the 60-day injured list Monday and could hand him a full-time role right away.
