Tilson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Tilson's absence from the lineup comes as little surprise with the White Sox facing a left-handed pitcher (Eduardo Rodriguez), but the 26-year-old could now be in danger of losing out on starts versus right-handed pitching, too. The White Sox brought back another lefty-hitting outfielder in Jon Jay (hip) back from the 60-day injured list Monday and could hand him a full-time role right away.