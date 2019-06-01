Tilson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's win over the Indians.

Tilson plated two runs on a ground-rule double in the bottom of the third inning, giving the White Sox a 2-1 lead. He certainly isn't known for his power stroke, but he's managed to hit for average to this point, batting .287 with 11 RBI over 25 games in 2019.

