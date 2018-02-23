White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Drops on depth chart following lost season
Tilson seems to be the backup in center field to start spring training, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
As things stand now, Adam Engel appears to be the top center fielder on the depth chart. It certainly isn't due to on-field performance, though. Tilson offers more upside at the plate, as he most recently batted .282 with 15 steals at the Triple-A level. That was in 2016 though, as the 25-year-old missed all of last season due to a stress reaction in his foot and a stress fracture in his ankle. Tilson is fully healthy heading into spring training, but the fact that he hasn't played much in the past year has him a bit lower in the pecking order to begin the season. He very well could make a push for the starting gig early on in the season if he gets back to his pre-injury form quickly.
