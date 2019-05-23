Tilson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 9-4 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Tilson blasted a fastball from Josh James to right center field to deliver four RBI that gave the White Sox all the runs they would need. The home run was the first of his MLB career and a rare occurrence, considering the 26-year-old only hit one home run in AAA this season and none in 2018. He is hitting .304/.339/.393 with a home run in 59 plate appearances this season.