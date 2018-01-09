Tilson slashed .188/.325/.250 over 40 plate appearances in the Arizona Fall League.

The 24-year-old Tilson has had nothing but health woes since the White Sox acquired him, so having a relatively healthy Fall -- he also participated in Fall instructionals -- is a positive sign. Center field is one of a few position battles that will be settled during spring training. If Tilson remains healthy, he will be in the mix to start in center field along with Adam Engel and Leury Garcia.