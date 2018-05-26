Tilson went 1-for-4 and stole a base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

Tilson has started both games since his call-up from Triple-A Charlotte, as the White Sox cope with injuries in the outfield. With both Nicky Delmonico (hand) and Leury Garcia (knee) on the disabled list, Tilson is in line for regular at-bats. He had a .586 OPS with 10 RBI and seven steals in 39 games at Charlotte before his promotion.

