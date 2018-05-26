White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Makes second straight start
Tilson went 1-for-4 and stole a base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.
Tilson has started both games since his call-up from Triple-A Charlotte, as the White Sox cope with injuries in the outfield. With both Nicky Delmonico (hand) and Leury Garcia (knee) on the disabled list, Tilson is in line for regular at-bats. He had a .586 OPS with 10 RBI and seven steals in 39 games at Charlotte before his promotion.
More News
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Starts Thursday•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Recalled from minors•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Sent back to minors•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Drops on depth chart following lost season•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: In center field mix•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Removed from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.