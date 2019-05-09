White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Makes splash since callup
Tilson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Indians.
Tilson has started all three games since his callup from Triple-A Charlotte and has hit safely in all three (5-for-11) while scoring three runs. He's also swiped a bag in each of the last two games. The speedy outfielder has a track record of stolen bases, but also has an injury history that's prevented him from playing a full season since 2015. There's an opportunity for an everyday spot in right field if Tilson can remain injury-free.
