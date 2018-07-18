White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Optioned to Charlotte
Tilson was sent down to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Over his past 12 games, Tilson hit just .143 with a .393 OPS with no extra-base hits while serving as a fourth outfielder for the White Sox. With Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and Nicky Delmonico (hand) set to return from the DL in the near future, there wasn't any space for Tilson on the active roster. The club announced that a corresponding move would be made prior to Friday's game against the Mariners.
