Tilson cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Tilson didn't take advantage of his major-league opportunities last season, showing a complete lack of pop while posting a .264/.331/.292 line in 41 games. That wasn't enough for another team to give him a 40-man roster spot, though he could still end up with another chance in Chicago if an injury crisis strikes the outfield.

