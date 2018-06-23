Tilson sat out the first game of Friday's doubleheader, then started the nightcap and went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in a 6-4 win over the Athletics.

The White Sox's outfield and lineup improved Friday when both Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and Leury Garcia (knee) were activated off the disabled list, moves that will impact Tilson's playing time. Tilson had been getting regular starts in left field since his promotion from Triple-A Charlotte, but was on the bench to start the doubleheader as Leury Garcia started in left. While Tilson's playing time will take a hit, he's done enough with the bat -- 14-for-38 (.386) over the last 12 games -- to remain relevant as a fourth outfielder.