White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Plays one of Friday's twinbill
Tilson sat out the first game of Friday's doubleheader, then started the nightcap and went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in a 6-4 win over the Athletics.
The White Sox's outfield and lineup improved Friday when both Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and Leury Garcia (knee) were activated off the disabled list, moves that will impact Tilson's playing time. Tilson had been getting regular starts in left field since his promotion from Triple-A Charlotte, but was on the bench to start the doubleheader as Leury Garcia started in left. While Tilson's playing time will take a hit, he's done enough with the bat -- 14-for-38 (.386) over the last 12 games -- to remain relevant as a fourth outfielder.
More News
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Collects two hits Thursday•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: RBI triple Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Starting versus lefty pitcher•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Makes second straight start•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Starts Thursday•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Recalled from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.