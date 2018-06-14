Tilson went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple in Wednesday's win over the Indians.

Tilson's three-bagger got the scoring started in the fifth inning, and he eventually came around to score on a sacrifice in the eventual 3-2 win. The 25-year-old is riding a modest four game hitting streak, raising his average from .220 to .264 in the process.

More News
Our Latest Stories