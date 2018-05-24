White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Recalled from minors
Tilson was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Tilson will make his first appearance in the big leagues this season after batting .248 with 10 RBI and seven stolen bases across 39 games at Triple-A. The 25-year-old outfielder was recalled following Wellington Castillo's official suspension and Leury Garcia's placement on the 10-day disabled list.
