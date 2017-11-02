White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Removed from disabled list
Tilson (ankle) was officially reinstated from the 60-day DL on Thursday.
Although Tilson finally got rid of his injury designation Thursday, he's been able to play in instructional league games since Oct. 9, and has competed in three Arizona Fall League games over the past week. Looking ahead, Tilson could start the 2018 season in the White Sox's starting nine, depending on his performance in spring training.
More News
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Successful return to action•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Cleared for instructional league•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Won't be ready for AFL•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Diagnosed with stress fracture in ankle•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Nearing rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...