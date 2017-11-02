Tilson (ankle) was officially reinstated from the 60-day DL on Thursday.

Although Tilson finally got rid of his injury designation Thursday, he's been able to play in instructional league games since Oct. 9, and has competed in three Arizona Fall League games over the past week. Looking ahead, Tilson could start the 2018 season in the White Sox's starting nine, depending on his performance in spring training.

