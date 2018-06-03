Tilson will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Brewers.

A deluge of injuries in the outfield had opened up starts in left field for the lefty-hitting Tilson in the first two games of the series, with both assignments against right-handed pitchers. It's more surprising that Tilson will remain in the starting nine Sunday with lefty Brent Suter on the mound for Milwaukee, perhaps indicating that White Sox manager Rick Renteria views the 25-year-old as a full-time player for now. With his playing time on the rise, Tilson warrants a look in AL-only formats, and could attract attention in deeper mixed leagues too for owners looking for stolen-base help and batting-average stabilization.

