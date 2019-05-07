White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Starts in right field
Tilson went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 9-1 win over Cleveland.
The left-handed hitting Tilson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday and started in right field against right-hander Trevor Bauer. Ryan Cordell had been starting regularly in right but hasn't done nearly enough to warrant an everyday job. There's a window of opportunity Tilson, who has has a career .725 OPS in the minors.
More News
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Contract purchased by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Optioned to Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Back on bench•
-
White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Plays one of Friday's twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal