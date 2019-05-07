Tilson went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 9-1 win over Cleveland.

The left-handed hitting Tilson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday and started in right field against right-hander Trevor Bauer. Ryan Cordell had been starting regularly in right but hasn't done nearly enough to warrant an everyday job. There's a window of opportunity Tilson, who has has a career .725 OPS in the minors.