Tilson started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Orioles.

Tilson was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday after the White Sox placed Leury Garcia (knee) on the disabled list, where he joins fellow outfielders Nicky Delmonico (hand) and Avisail Garcia (hamstring). That leaves the team thin in the outfield, so Tilson could see a significant number of at-bats.