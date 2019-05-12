Tilson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Tilson has done nothing but hit since his callup from Triple-A Charlotte. His two-hit performance Saturday was the fifth time he's hit safely in six games, including three multi-hit efforts. Along with that, he's stolen three bases. The White Sox have an opening in right field, so Tilson will remain there as long as he's producing.

