Tilson remains on the bench Saturday against the Yankees.

Tilson sat against three straight lefties and will do so again with right-handed opener Chad Green on the mound for the Yankees, as the White Sox don't want Tilson to face presumed primary pitcher and left-hander Nestor Cores. Ryan Cordell starts in right field and could remain there for three more games, as the White Sox aren't expected to face a righty until next Friday.

