White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Successful return to action
Tilson (ankle) played in his first instructional league game Monday and is back in the lineup Tuesday.
He felt great after playing five innings and getting three at-bats, and the fact that he did not need the next day off suggests his ankle is close to fully healed. Tilson could open the year as the starting center fielder on the rebuilding White Sox if he impresses in spring training. He has a classic leadoff profile, and has shown an ability to hit above .280 with a low strikeout rate and the speed to steal 15-to-20 bases in the upper levels of the minors.
