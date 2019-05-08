White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Swipes first bag
Tilson went 1-for-3 with a walk and stolen base in a 2-0 victory against the Indians on Tuesday.
Through two MLB games this season, Tilson already has three hits, including a double, stolen base and two runs. That's about as good of a start owners could have hoped for from Tilson. He owns a career .725 OPS in the minors but should continue to see playing time if he produces like this.
