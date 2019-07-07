White Sox's Charlie Tilson: Third straight start
Tilson will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Cubs.
Tilson will be picking up his third straight start Sunday, but the 26-year-old hasn't necessarily unseated Ryan Cordell as the primary option in center field. Given that Tilson is slashing just .174/.269/.217 dating back to the beginning of June, he'll likely need to deliver several quality performances before gaining traction in Chicago's everyday outfield.
