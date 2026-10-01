Meidroth went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run during Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Astros on Wednesday.

Chicago's second baseman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Game 1 on Tuesday, and he followed up Wednesday with a three-run blast in the sixth inning to provide some key insurance runs in the 7-3, series-clinching victory. Those two playoff games are the first of Meidroth's young career, and he's hit the ground running after he posted a .276/.350/.415 slash line with 16 long balls, four steals, 63 RBI and 90 runs in 154 games during the 2026 regular season.