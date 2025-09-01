White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Day-to-day with sprained ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth is day-to-day after exiting Monday's game versus the Twins with a right ankle sprain, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Meidroth initially remained in the game after tweaking his ankle, but he was eventually removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning after reaching base on an error. The rookie infielder went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run before departing Monday's contest.
