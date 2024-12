The White Sox acquired Meidroth from the Red Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Meidroth, 23, slashed .293/.437/.401 with seven homers, 13 steals and a stellar 71:105 K:BB over 122 games with Triple-A Worcester in 2024. He has experience at second base, third base and shortstop but is best suited for the keystone. Meidroth is not on the 40-man roster but appears close to being major-league ready.