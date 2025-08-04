White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Enters Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth (thumb) entered Sunday's game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.
Meidroth was hit by a pitch Wednesday and has been out of the lineup since. However, he managed to make a brief appearance Sunday, suggesting he could avoid the injured list and perhaps return to the lineup Tuesday for Chicago's next game.
