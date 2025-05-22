Meidroth went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday against the Mariners.

Meidroth hit only .228 across his first 19 games in the majors, but his more recent sample has been positive. He has at least one hit in each of his last nine starts -- including five multi-hit games -- and has hit .417 with one homer, three RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases in that span.