The White Sox reassigned Meidroth to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Meidroth got plenty of run at shortstop this spring but managed just a .492 OPS in 16 games. The 23-year-old still has a good chance to spend a large chunk of the season in the big leagues, but for now he'll head to Charlotte. Jacob Amaya appears in line to serve as Chicago's Opening Day shortstop.