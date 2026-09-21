Meidroth went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.

Meidroth stole a base and came around to score in the second inning before launching a two-run homer in the fifth. The 25-year-old has gone hitless in four of his past 10 games, but he has managed five extra-base hits, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. For the year, he's slashing .268/.343/.401 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI, 87 runs scored and four steals across 629 plate appearances.