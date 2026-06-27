White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Four-hit effort in rout

Meidroth went 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 22-1 win over the Royals.

Meidroth drove in runs in the third and seventh innings en route to his first four-hit effort of the season. It continued a solid yet unspectacular June for the 24-year-old, who's hitting .293 with four extra-base hits, nine RBI and 11 runs scored through 21 games this month. On the season, he's slashing .276/.340/.384 with six home runs, 27 RBI, 47 runs scored and two steals across 331 plate appearances.