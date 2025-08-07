The White Sox placed Meidroth on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right thumb contusion.

Meidroth hadn't made a start in more than a week as he battled the nagging thumb issue, and the White Sox have finally decided to make a roster move with the infielder. He will be eligible for activation Aug. 15 and should have a good chance to be ready on that date. Colson Montgomery has shifted over from third base to shortstop in Meidroth's absence and will continue to play the latter position while Meidroth is out. Brooks Baldwin is likely to pick up most of the starts at the hot corner as a result.