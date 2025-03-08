Meidroth has gone 2-for-14 with a double, three strikeouts and five walks in Cactus League games.

Meidroth was acquired as part of the return from the Red Sox for Garrett Crochet and has a chance to win the shortstop job out of spring training. Hits haven't fallen in for him, but he's still shown decent ability to make contact while reaching base at a .368 clip. That fits Meidroth's profile as a prospect, as he's known for his hit tool but lacks other tools to make a significant impact on the game.