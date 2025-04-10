The White Sox are expected to call up Meidroth from Triple-A Charlotte, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Acquired from the Red Sox over the offseason in the Garrett Crochet trade, Meidroth earned the promotion by slashing .267/.450/.600 with three home runs, two stolen bases and a 5:8 K:BB over his first nine contests with Charlotte. He has played both second base and shortstop with Charlotte, but each of his last four starts there have come at shortstop and that's likely the position where the White Sox intend to use him. The White Sox will need to make space on their 40-man roster in order to add Meidroth.