Meidroth went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run Thursday against the Brewers.

Meidroth was one of the few bright spots for the White Sox in a blowout loss. He led off the game with his first home run of the season and also continued to showcase his ability to get on base after posting a .418 on-base percentage across 52 at-bats this spring. Meidroth led off against righty Jacob Misiorowski, and his skill set suggests he should continue to hit toward the top of the order and play nearly every day.