White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Homers twice in extra-innings loss

Meidroth went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four total RBI in Thursday's 12-11 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

Meidroth opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run shot off Ranger Suarez before putting Chicago ahead 9-7 in the 10th inning with another two-run blast, this time off Aroldis Chapman. Meidroth had gone seven games without a home prior to Thursday, going just 4-for-21 (.190) in that span. Overall, the second baseman is slashing .275/.352/.405 this season with 11 homers, 67 runs scored, 44 RBI and two steals across 465 plate appearances.