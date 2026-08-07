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White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Homers twice in extra-innings loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Meidroth went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four total RBI in Thursday's 12-11 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

Meidroth opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run shot off Ranger Suarez before putting Chicago ahead 9-7 in the 10th inning with another two-run blast, this time off Aroldis Chapman. Meidroth had gone seven games without a home prior to Thursday, going just 4-for-21 (.190) in that span. Overall, the second baseman is slashing .275/.352/.405 this season with 11 homers, 67 runs scored, 44 RBI and two steals across 465 plate appearances.

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