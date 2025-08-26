White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Meidroth had started the last four and nine of 10 contests after returning from the injured list, but he'll begin Tuesday's festivities on the bench. Lenyn Sosa is covering second base for the White Sox.
