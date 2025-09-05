Meidroth went 4-for-5 with a double in Thursday's 11-8 win over the Twins.

Meidroth missed time earlier in the week due to an ankle issue. He was hurt Monday and sat out Tuesday before returning Wednesday. The infielder has gone 18-for-62 (.290) over 17 games since returning from a thumb injury in mid-August. His big performance Thursday has him up to a .258/.334/.331 slash line with four home runs, 13 stolen bases, 21 RBI and 44 runs scored over 101 contests this season.