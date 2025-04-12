Meidroth went 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored Friday against the Red Sox.
The White Sox selected Meidroth's contract before Friday's game, and he slotted in seventh in the order while playing second base. He enjoyed a strong debut, which was indicative of his high-contact and patient approach at the plate. He offers limited power, but could contribute double-digit steals with regular playing time.
