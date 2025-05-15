Meidroth is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.
Meidroth will get some rest in Thursday's day game after he had started in each of the last four games while going 4-for-16 with a double, two walks, two runs and one RBI. Jacob Amaya will replace Meidroth at shortstop in the series finale in Cincinnati, while third baseman Miguel Vargas elevates to the leadoff spot.
