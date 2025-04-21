Meidroth (thumb) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Boston.
Meidroth had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup due to right thumb inflammation. He did appear as a defensive replacement Sunday, so it appears swinging a bat is the biggest issue for him. The White Sox have Jacob Amaya at shortstop and Lenyn Sosa at second base in Monday's series finale.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Enters as defensive replacement•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Scratched Sunday due to thumb issue•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Three hits, steal in loss•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Elevated to leadoff spot•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Reaches base four times in debut•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Headed to Chicago•