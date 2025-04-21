Now Playing

Meidroth (thumb) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Boston.

Meidroth had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup due to right thumb inflammation. He did appear as a defensive replacement Sunday, so it appears swinging a bat is the biggest issue for him. The White Sox have Jacob Amaya at shortstop and Lenyn Sosa at second base in Monday's series finale.

