White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Sitting out with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth (ankle) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Minnesota.
Meidroth had to be lifted from Monday's game with a right ankle sprain. He is considered day-to-day. Lenyn Sosa will cover second base for the White Sox on Tuesday while Meidroth recuperates.
