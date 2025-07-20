White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Struggling in July
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Saturday against the Pirates.
Meidroth entered July with a .352 on-base percentage and 10 stolen bases, but he's struggled since the calendar flipped. He has gone just 6-for-50 with four walks across 12 games, tallying two RBI, two runs scored and only one stolen base. Meidroth did manage to contribute to the White Sox's win Saturday, delivering an RBI single in the sixth inning.
