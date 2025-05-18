Meidroth went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Cubs.

The shortstop led off the game with his first homer of the season as part of his third multi-hit performance during a five-game hit streak. Meidroth has improved his OPS from .579 to .726 during that stretch, while Saturday's pilfer was his fifth in five attempts over 23 contests this season as he looks to establish himself as a reliable leadoff presence for the White Sox.