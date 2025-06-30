White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Tallies 10th stolen base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Giants.
Meidroth has struggled of late, as Sunday marked just his second multi-hit effort in his last 10 starts. He's gone a total of 8-for-38 in that span, though he has also managed to work five walks. Meidroth also tallied just his second stolen base since May 23 -- bringing his total on the season to 10 -- and has also been thrown out twice in that stretch.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Sitting Saturday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Sitting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Goes deep in victory•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Perfect at the plate in win•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Idle Saturday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Extends hit streak to nine games•