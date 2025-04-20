Meidroth went 3-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.
Meidroth recorded his first career multi-hit game and added his first major-league steal in the fifth inning. Recently moved into the leadoff spot, the rookie is hitting .269 with one RBI, four runs scored, a stolen base and an impressive 5:4 BB:K across 26 plate appearances this season.
