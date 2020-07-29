Cuthbert cleared waivers and was outrighted to the White Sox's alternate training site Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cuthbert was designated for assignment Monday and evidently wasn't particularly interesting for any of the other 29 clubs. If he returns to the active roster at some point this season, it will likely be in a minor role, as he owns a career .250/.300/.378 slash line through 323 big-league games.