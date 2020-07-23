Cuthbert's contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Cuthbert earned a spot on the White Sox's 30-man roster with a strong showing in both spring and summer camp. The 27-year-old, who hit .246 with nine home runs in 87 games last season, should serve as a reserve option at both corner infield spots.
