White Sox's Cheslor Cuthbert: In mix for final roster spot
Cuthbert was one of the final candidates for the role of 26th man when spring training was halted, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
With MLB considering a 29-man roster for the first month of the season, whenever it opens, Cuthbert appears to have a strong chance at a roster spot. When camp was paused, he was in the mix with Nicky Delmonico and Andrew Romine. The 27-year-old Cuthbert plays both corner infield spots and is coming off a robust spring in which he went 11-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over 33 plate appearances.
