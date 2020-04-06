Cuthbert was one of the final candidates for the role of 26th man when spring training was halted, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

With MLB considering a 29-man roster for the first month of the season, whenever it opens, Cuthbert appears to have a strong chance at a roster spot. When camp was paused, he was in the mix with Nicky Delmonico and Andrew Romine. The 27-year-old Cuthbert plays both corner infield spots and is coming off a robust spring in which he went 11-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over 33 plate appearances.