Cuthbert was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Monday.
Cuthbert made the team's Opening Day roster but kept his spot for just three games, going hitless in his lone plate appearance. Ryan Goins will replace him in a bench role after his contract was selected in a corresponding move.
