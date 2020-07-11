Cuthbert is starting at third base in Saturday's intrasquad game.
Cuthbert's arrival at camp from Nicaragua was delayed for several days, but his presence in the lineup for Saturday's intrasquad game signals that he's cleared intake testing and is taking part in team activities. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old will be ready for Opening Day, but he's unlikely to play a big role for the major-league club even if he's available.
More News
-
White Sox's Cheslor Cuthbert: Arrival delayed for several days•
-
White Sox's Cheslor Cuthbert: Filling spot in 60-man roster pool•
-
White Sox's Cheslor Cuthbert: In mix for final roster spot•
-
White Sox's Cheslor Cuthbert: Lands with White Sox•
-
Cheslor Cuthbert: Let go by Kansas City•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Losing work to O'Hearn•